India Amplifies Global Push Against Pakistan's Terror Support

On Saturday, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh addressed the confusion stemming from misleading content about India-Pakistan tensions. He emphasized the government's duty to present factual information to the global community. 'The Prime Minister's address aimed to dispel misconceptions,' Ghosh stated.

Highlighting the clarity needed, Ghosh insisted on explaining the causes of recent tensions and their resolutions, advocating transparency in international relations. 'The world functions as a family now; misunderstandings must be avoided through clear communication,' he remarked.

India is poised to undertake a significant diplomatic mission designed to expose Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism. The comprehensive outreach involves around 40 parliamentarians from multiple parties, who will form seven groups embarking on international tours starting May 23. They aim to visit influential countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to fortify India's stance against cross-border terrorism and the Kashmir issue.

This marks an unprecedented moment, as the Centre mobilizes a cross-party parliamentary delegation for this purpose. Although the initiative remains unofficial, the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs are meticulously preparing evidence to support the allegations against Pakistan. The mission is coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, representing a new chapter in India's foreign diplomacy strategy.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, executing precise military strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)