Left Menu

India Amplifies Global Push Against Pakistan's Terror Support

India is set to launch a major diplomatic engagement, involving 40 multi-party parliamentarians, to highlight Pakistan's support for terrorism. The initiative aims to clarify global misunderstandings around India-Pakistan tensions and underscore India's recent counterterrorism efforts, including Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:27 IST
India Amplifies Global Push Against Pakistan's Terror Support
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh addressed the confusion stemming from misleading content about India-Pakistan tensions. He emphasized the government's duty to present factual information to the global community. 'The Prime Minister's address aimed to dispel misconceptions,' Ghosh stated.

Highlighting the clarity needed, Ghosh insisted on explaining the causes of recent tensions and their resolutions, advocating transparency in international relations. 'The world functions as a family now; misunderstandings must be avoided through clear communication,' he remarked.

India is poised to undertake a significant diplomatic mission designed to expose Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism. The comprehensive outreach involves around 40 parliamentarians from multiple parties, who will form seven groups embarking on international tours starting May 23. They aim to visit influential countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to fortify India's stance against cross-border terrorism and the Kashmir issue.

This marks an unprecedented moment, as the Centre mobilizes a cross-party parliamentary delegation for this purpose. Although the initiative remains unofficial, the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs are meticulously preparing evidence to support the allegations against Pakistan. The mission is coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, representing a new chapter in India's foreign diplomacy strategy.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, executing precise military strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025