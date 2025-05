Clashes Erupt as Evo Morales Supporters Demand Electoral Inclusion

Hundreds rallied in Bolivia's capital on Friday, supporting ex-President Evo Morales' candidacy in upcoming elections. As the marchers reached the electoral court, violent clashes erupted with police forces attempting to maintain order.

The protests follow a Constitutional Court ruling disqualifying Morales from running, exacerbating political tensions amidst Bolivia's deepening economic crisis. Demonstrators chanted fervently for his return, while the police held firm, resulting in injuries among officers and others.

Morales, the country's first Indigenous leader, served three terms before exiting amid controversy. His attempt to seek another term fuels a complex political narrative involving court decisions and governmental power struggles.

