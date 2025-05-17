Khamenei Dismisses Trump's Gulf Comments
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's comments during his Gulf visit, describing them as unworthy of a response. Khamenei accused Trump of lying about wanting peace, referencing the president's statements urging Iran to quickly engage with a U.S. nuclear proposal.
In a recent address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump during his Gulf visit, labeling them as unworthy of response.
Khamenei accused the U.S. president of deceit regarding his purported peace intentions. This accusation follows Trump's remarks that Iran should swiftly consider a U.S. nuclear proposal or face potential consequences.
The tension underscores ongoing diplomatic frictions between Iran and the United States, with nuclear negotiations remaining a critical point of contention.
