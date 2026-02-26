Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia Vows Retaliation Against EU's Cut

Russia announced plans to retaliate following the EU's decision to cut its diplomatic representation in Brussels, accusing the EU of discrimination. The move signifies escalating tensions amid ongoing discussions about resolving the war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:35 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia Vows Retaliation Against EU's Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has expressed intent to retaliate after the European Union decided to trim its diplomatic presence in Brussels.

The Foreign Ministry labeled the move as 'discriminatory,' asserting that it reflects the EU's unsuitability to partake in Ukraine peace talks.

Russia maintains that this reduction to 40 personnel will not go unchallenged.

