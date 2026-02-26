Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia Vows Retaliation Against EU's Cut
Russia announced plans to retaliate following the EU's decision to cut its diplomatic representation in Brussels, accusing the EU of discrimination. The move signifies escalating tensions amid ongoing discussions about resolving the war in Ukraine.
Russia has expressed intent to retaliate after the European Union decided to trim its diplomatic presence in Brussels.
The Foreign Ministry labeled the move as 'discriminatory,' asserting that it reflects the EU's unsuitability to partake in Ukraine peace talks.
Russia maintains that this reduction to 40 personnel will not go unchallenged.
