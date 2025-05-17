Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: A Tightrope of Diplomacy and Defiance
Iran's President announces ongoing negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear program, amid threats from U.S. President Trump of military action. Disputes remain, especially regarding uranium enrichment, with both sides advocating for their positions. Iranian officials assert the program's peaceful intent, monitored by the UN's nuclear agency.
In a televised speech, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated the country's commitment to negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program, despite mounting threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Iran seeks to maintain its rights while navigating complex diplomatic terrains.
Pezeshkian underscored Iran's reluctance to renounce its nuclear and military advancements, emphasizing a peaceful approach yet a steadfast defense against coercion. The talks have reached a critical stage, focusing on uranium enrichment, a major point of contention as the U.S. demands a rollback.
As tensions simmer, with Israel also voicing threats, Iranian officials highlight their program's peaceful intentions, governed by extensive inspections from the UN nuclear watchdog. The geopolitical landscape remains tense with implications for global security.
