Security Forces Launch Bold Aleppo Raid Against Islamic State

In a decisive operation, Syrian security forces conducted a raid against Islamic State militants in Aleppo on Saturday, marking the first operation announced under the country's new Islamist rulers. During the raid, one militant was killed and several others were arrested, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

The raid also resulted in the tragic loss of a security forces member. A significant arsenal, including weapons, bombs, and uniforms bearing security insignias, was recovered. Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a longtime adversary of Islamic State, has a history of battling the group, which controlled large areas in Syria and Iraq during its peak power.

President Donald Trump met with Sharaa earlier this week, describing him as "an attractive guy with a very strong past". Following their meeting in Saudi Arabia, Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions, signaling a major policy shift expected to aid Syria's shattered economy and boosting Sharaa's leadership.

