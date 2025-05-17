Left Menu

Security Forces Launch Bold Aleppo Raid Against Islamic State

In a significant operation, Syrian security forces raided Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, resulting in the death of one militant and the arrest of others. This marks the first such action under Syria's new leadership, with weapons and uniforms seized, signaling a continued fight against regional terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive operation, Syrian security forces conducted a raid against Islamic State militants in Aleppo on Saturday, marking the first operation announced under the country's new Islamist rulers. During the raid, one militant was killed and several others were arrested, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

The raid also resulted in the tragic loss of a security forces member. A significant arsenal, including weapons, bombs, and uniforms bearing security insignias, was recovered. Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a longtime adversary of Islamic State, has a history of battling the group, which controlled large areas in Syria and Iraq during its peak power.

President Donald Trump met with Sharaa earlier this week, describing him as "an attractive guy with a very strong past". Following their meeting in Saudi Arabia, Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions, signaling a major policy shift expected to aid Syria's shattered economy and boosting Sharaa's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

