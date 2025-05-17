Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather for Pope Leo's Inaugural Mass

World leaders from various countries are set to attend Pope Leo's inaugural Mass. The Vatican has released a list including presidents, prime ministers, and royalty from nations like Albania, Australia, and the United States, highlighting the significance of the event on the global stage.

Global Leaders Gather for Pope Leo's Inaugural Mass
A diverse array of world leaders is poised to gather at the Vatican this Sunday for Pope Leo's much-anticipated inaugural Mass, according to a statement from Vatican officials.

Attendees span the globe, from President Bajram Bega of Albania to the European Union's Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscoring the event's international resonance.

Notable political figures such as U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu emphasize the high level of diplomatic engagement expected at this inaugural event.

