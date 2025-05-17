Unity and Leadership Celebrated in 'Tiranga Yatra' for Operation Sindoor
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership during 'Tiranga Yatra' for Operation Sindoor's success. Naidu emphasized unity beyond caste, creed, and religion while appreciating India's dismantling of Pakistani terror infrastructure. Union Minister and former military officials joined the event to support armed forces and national unity.
In a vibrant display of national unity, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, crediting it for the success of Operation Sindoor.
Speaking at the 'Tiranga Yatra,' held in solidarity with the armed forces, Naidu praised Modi for dismantling Pakistan's terror infrastructure within a mere 25 minutes.
The gathering, which saw participation from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and various dignitaries, served as a call for national unity beyond caste, creed, and religion.
