Trump Urges Swift Federal Rate Cut

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump called for the Federal Reserve to implement an immediate rate cut. In a social media post, Trump criticized the central bank's chair, Jerome Powell, for his perceived delays in economic decision-making.

Trump stated, 'THE CONSENSUS OF ALMOST EVERYBODY IS THAT, 'THE FED SHOULD CUT RATES SOONER, RATHER THAN LATER.'' His comments reflect a widespread sentiment among financial circles advocating for reduced rates to stimulate the economy.

In a direct jab at Powell, Trump labeled him 'Too Late Powell,' suggesting that the central bank leader's indecisiveness could jeopardize economic stability. Trump's critique underscores ongoing tensions over monetary policy decision-making.

