Trump Urges Swift Federal Rate Cut
Former President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and pressed for an immediate rate cut. Trump expressed urgency, accusing Powell of being consistently late in adjusting financial policies. Trump's remarks follow a growing consensus in favor of lowering rates.
On Saturday, former President Donald Trump called for the Federal Reserve to implement an immediate rate cut. In a social media post, Trump criticized the central bank's chair, Jerome Powell, for his perceived delays in economic decision-making.
Trump stated, 'THE CONSENSUS OF ALMOST EVERYBODY IS THAT, 'THE FED SHOULD CUT RATES SOONER, RATHER THAN LATER.'' His comments reflect a widespread sentiment among financial circles advocating for reduced rates to stimulate the economy.
In a direct jab at Powell, Trump labeled him 'Too Late Powell,' suggesting that the central bank leader's indecisiveness could jeopardize economic stability. Trump's critique underscores ongoing tensions over monetary policy decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
