Opposition Sidelined in Key Delegation, Congress Alleges Arrogance

In a stark accusation, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly sidelining the opposition in national delegations. Historically, Tagore notes, Prime Ministers consulted with the Leader of Opposition for such matters, but claims this practice has been abandoned since Modi's tenure began in 2014.

The controversy surfaced when Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed dissatisfaction that the government's list for an upcoming delegation did not include all the names submitted by Congress. The delegation aims to engage globally on issues like cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Despite the criticism, the government included Shashi Tharoor in the delegation, though his name was not among those recommended by Congress. Ramesh reaffirmed the party's stand by iterating that their original names would remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Tharoor has accepted his inclusion in the government's delegation, preparing to represent India on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)