Opposition Sidelined in Key Delegation, Congress Alleges Arrogance

Congress MP Manickam Tagore accuses PM Narendra Modi of sidelining the opposition by not consulting them for national delegations. The government has included Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a delegation visiting partner countries to discuss cross-border terrorism, despite Congress's disappointment over unheeded name submissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:30 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore . Image Credit: ANI
In a stark accusation, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly sidelining the opposition in national delegations. Historically, Tagore notes, Prime Ministers consulted with the Leader of Opposition for such matters, but claims this practice has been abandoned since Modi's tenure began in 2014.

The controversy surfaced when Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed dissatisfaction that the government's list for an upcoming delegation did not include all the names submitted by Congress. The delegation aims to engage globally on issues like cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Despite the criticism, the government included Shashi Tharoor in the delegation, though his name was not among those recommended by Congress. Ramesh reaffirmed the party's stand by iterating that their original names would remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Tharoor has accepted his inclusion in the government's delegation, preparing to represent India on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

