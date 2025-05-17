Left Menu

India Unites Against Terrorism: Operation Sindoor

A multi-party delegation of 51 Indian political leaders, including parliamentarians and former ministers, will travel internationally under Operation Sindoor. Their mission is to communicate India's stance against terrorism through visits to 32 countries and the EU. The delegations represent various parties, showing a bipartisan commitment to addressing global terror issues.

Updated: 17-05-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to address global terrorism, 51 Indian political leaders, including parliamentarians and past ministers from multiple parties, are set to travel across the world. This initiative, dubbed Operation Sindoor, seeks to unite India's voice against terrorism, with missions planned across 32 countries and the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

The effort transcends political divisions, involving influential figures like Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and others from prominent parties like the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and DMK. The delegates are supported by former diplomats to further India's diplomatic efforts against terrorism.

Highlighting a shared national resolve, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the mission as a unified effort. Ex-ministers such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid will join the endeavor, adding weight to this cross-party collaboration to combat terrorism globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

