India Unites Against Terrorism: Operation Sindoor

In a significant move to address global terrorism, 51 Indian political leaders, including parliamentarians and past ministers from multiple parties, are set to travel across the world. This initiative, dubbed Operation Sindoor, seeks to unite India's voice against terrorism, with missions planned across 32 countries and the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

The effort transcends political divisions, involving influential figures like Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and others from prominent parties like the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and DMK. The delegates are supported by former diplomats to further India's diplomatic efforts against terrorism.

Highlighting a shared national resolve, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the mission as a unified effort. Ex-ministers such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid will join the endeavor, adding weight to this cross-party collaboration to combat terrorism globally.

