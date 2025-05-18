Congress Criticizes Modi's Delegation Choices: Allegations of Political Games

The Congress party has voiced its discontent with the Modi government for accommodating only one of its four selected leaders in international diplomatic delegations. The opposition accused the government of insincerity and playing 'cheap political games' on crucial national issues.

Despite this, Congress confirmed that the four nominated leaders, originally requested by the government for their international delegations to discuss counter-terrorism efforts, would still participate. The dissatisfaction arose after only Anand Sharma was included in the team from Congress's list.

The delegations are part of a broader effort, led by various political figures, to convey India's anti-terrorism stance to world capitals amidst the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. The Congress continues to advocate for all-party consultations, directly involving Prime Minister Modi in addressing terrorism-related policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)