Operation Gideon Chariots: Escalating Tensions in Gaza

Israel has initiated a major military operation in Gaza with the aim of pressuring Hamas to release remaining hostages. Despite indirect talks led by Netanyahu in Qatar, the conflict worsens, impacting civilians severely. Humanitarian efforts face challenges, as aid delivery becomes increasingly critical amid the blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 01:53 IST
In a significant military move, Israel has launched 'Operation Gideon Chariots' in the Gaza Strip to force Hamas into releasing hostages. This development comes despite ongoing indirect negotiations between Israeli officials and the militant group in Qatar, under the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The operation, described as being executed with 'great force' by Defense Minister Israel Katz, targets the destruction of Hamas, which has been in control of Gaza for nearly two decades. This escalation follows U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East visit, which ended without a stop in Israel and without advancing ceasefire efforts.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening. The blockade has stretched into its third month, preventing essential supplies from entering, while recent Israeli airstrikes have resulted in significant civilian casualties. A new U.S.-backed humanitarian initiative aims to deliver aid, although it faces skepticism from established international organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

