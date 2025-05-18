Pope Leo XIV: A New Dawn for the Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV is set to be installed as the new leader of the Catholic Church, marking a historic moment as the first American to hold the papacy. The formal ceremony takes place at St. Peter's Square, drawing tens of thousands, including global political leaders and European royalty.

The newly elected pope, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, is a former missionary in Peru and holds Peruvian citizenship. His election follows the passing of Pope Francis, whose 12-year leadership was characterized by his focus on the marginalized. Pope Leo XIV's homily is expected to continue promoting peace, an agenda he's pushed since his election.

Numerous dignitaries, including U.S. Vice President Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, will attend the event. The mass will feature prayers in various languages, reflecting the Catholic Church's global reach. This significant event underscores Pope Leo XIV's commitment to a message of peace as he begins his papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)