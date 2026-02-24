G7 Leaders Reaffirm Support for Ukraine Amidst Peace Efforts

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) have declared their firm commitment to support Ukraine in maintaining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. The statement was made public on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The G7 expressed backing for President Trump's efforts to initiate a peace process, calling for direct discussions between the conflicting parties. Europe, alongside other global partners, is identified as having a pivotal role in these diplomatic efforts.

The joint statement, apparently endorsed by Washington, highlighted that a peaceful resolution can only be achieved through earnest negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This underscores the importance of dialogue for reaching a viable peace agreement.