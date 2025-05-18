Poland's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Battle Between Pro-European Vision and Nationalist Values

Poland is heading to the polls on Sunday to decide the future direction of the nation. Voters will determine whether the country aligns with the pro-European vision of Prime Minister Donald Tusk or reverts to a nationalist path, reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump's influence.

The election sees Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski contest against Karol Nawrocki, supported by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, in a crucial battle for the presidency. Trzaskowski is leading in the polls and is expected to contest a run-off if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

With Poland's global positioning at stake, a possible nationalist win could send ripples across the EU, amidst challenges like the Ukraine crisis and U.S. trade tensions. Meanwhile, the outcome will test the resilience of Tusk's pro-European governance efforts and the nation's judiciary reforms.

