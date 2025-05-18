RCP Singh Joins Jan Suraaj Party: A New Beginning in Bihar

Former Union minister RCP Singh has made a significant political move by joining Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar. The state is gearing up for assembly elections later this year.

In a noteworthy development, Singh announced the merger of his party, 'Aap Sabki Awaz', with the Jan Suraaj Party, signaling a strengthened alliance. Singh, a former bureaucrat, transitioned into politics and established his own party in November 2024.

During the joining ceremony, Singh and Kishor expressed their ambition to work collectively towards transforming Bihar into a developed state. Singh, once a trusted aide to Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has had a diverse political journey, including stints with JD(U) and BJP.

