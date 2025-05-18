RCP Singh Joins Jan Suraaj Party: A New Beginning in Bihar

Left Menu

Former Union minister RCP Singh has joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar, marking a new chapter in his political career. Singh also announced the merger of his previous party, 'Aap Sabki Awaz', with Kishor's party. The move comes as Bihar prepares for upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:54 IST
RCP Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister RCP Singh has made a significant political move by joining Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar. The state is gearing up for assembly elections later this year.

In a noteworthy development, Singh announced the merger of his party, 'Aap Sabki Awaz', with the Jan Suraaj Party, signaling a strengthened alliance. Singh, a former bureaucrat, transitioned into politics and established his own party in November 2024.

During the joining ceremony, Singh and Kishor expressed their ambition to work collectively towards transforming Bihar into a developed state. Singh, once a trusted aide to Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has had a diverse political journey, including stints with JD(U) and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

