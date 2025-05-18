Elton John Slams UK Government Over AI Copyright Proposal

Renowned musician Elton John has publicly criticized the British government's proposal that would allow artificial intelligence firms to train their models using the UK's music and creative content without ensuring fair compensation. This plan has stirred controversy across the creative industries, which are facing both legal and ethical challenges due to AI developments.

The UK aims to become an AI powerhouse, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government is considering relaxing copyright laws to allow AI developers to train models on any accessible material, requiring creators to opt out proactively. Prominent figures such as John, Paul McCartney, and Andrew Lloyd Webber have voiced strong opposition, arguing that this shift could severely impact emerging artists' livelihoods.

Elton John expressed his deep disappointment, stating, 'It's criminal and I feel incredibly betrayed.' The government has responded by stating it is conducting consultations and economic impact assessments before making any final decisions, insisting on a solution that benefits both creative and AI sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)