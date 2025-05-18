Left Menu

Key Diplomacy: Pakistan and Afghanistan in Trilateral Talks with China

Pakistan's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is set to visit China for pivotal talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, will join the trilateral discussions focusing on regional trade and security after a recent India-Pakistan tension resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:25 IST
Key Diplomacy: Pakistan and Afghanistan in Trilateral Talks with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to embark on a crucial diplomatic mission to China. The visit, beginning Monday, aims to engage in bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to deliberate on significant regional issues.

Concurrently, Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, will head to China on May 20 for a trilateral meeting. The primary agenda includes enhancing regional trade and security cooperation, particularly in light of the recently resolved conflict between Pakistan and India.

This trip marks Dar's first foreign visit following the resolution of tensions between India and Pakistan. The conflict saw cross-border drone and missile exchanges until an understanding was reached on May 10. China lauded the cessation as beneficial for long-term regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025