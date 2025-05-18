Key Diplomacy: Pakistan and Afghanistan in Trilateral Talks with China

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to embark on a crucial diplomatic mission to China. The visit, beginning Monday, aims to engage in bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to deliberate on significant regional issues.

Concurrently, Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, will head to China on May 20 for a trilateral meeting. The primary agenda includes enhancing regional trade and security cooperation, particularly in light of the recently resolved conflict between Pakistan and India.

This trip marks Dar's first foreign visit following the resolution of tensions between India and Pakistan. The conflict saw cross-border drone and missile exchanges until an understanding was reached on May 10. China lauded the cessation as beneficial for long-term regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)