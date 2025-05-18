Political Uncertainty Persists as Portugal Heads to Polls Again
Portuguese voters participated in their third parliamentary election in as many years amid political instability. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro called the election after a confidence vote failed. The Democratic Alliance is leading in polls, but a stable government remains uncertain. Key issues include housing, immigration, and economic projects.
On Sunday, Portugal's electorate participated in its third parliamentary election in recent years, sparking concerns about ongoing governmental instability. Despite facing allegations, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, who initiated the election, remains steadfast amid a fractured political landscape.
Polling stations welcomed voters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with exit polls anticipated shortly after closing. Opinion suggestions indicate the Democratic Alliance (AD) as the current front-runner, although a definite majority continues to elude the nation. Nevertheless, critical issues such as housing and immigration dominate policy discourse.
Although Portugal boasts robust economic performance, future projects are at risk without political clarity. The interplay between the leading AD and other political groups, including the centrist Liberal Initiative (IL) and the far-right Chega, signals potential pathways, yet consensus appears elusive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
