Left Menu

A Clash Over Tax Cut Extensions: Economic Catalyst or Debt Burden?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating while advocating for a tax-cut bill. Despite concerns about increasing federal debt, Bessent assured that economic growth would compensate. The House budget review continues, reflecting ongoing debates among Republicans for further spending cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:31 IST
A Clash Over Tax Cut Extensions: Economic Catalyst or Debt Burden?
Scott Bessent

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed Moody's recent downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating amid efforts by Republicans in Congress to advance President Donald Trump's ambitious tax-cut bill.

Bessent, during several televised interviews, argued that the bill's provisions to extend the 2017 tax cuts, initiated under Trump's first term, would drive sufficient economic growth to outpace national debt, despite nonpartisan warnings that the measure could add trillions to the federal debt, now at $36.2 trillion. Bessent told CNN's 'State of the Union' program, 'I don't put much credence in the Moody's downgrade.'

On Friday, the House of Representatives Budget Committee rejected the bill, citing concerns from Republican hardliners about insufficient spending cuts. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson remains confident in passing the bill, with further discussions scheduled for a rare Sunday night hearing. Previous Republican assertions that tax cuts would spur economic growth were challenged by the Congressional Budget Office's estimate of a $1.9 trillion deficit increase over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025