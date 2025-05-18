Canadian Government's Budget Plans Unveiled
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the federal government will present a budget in the autumn. This follows recent comments by Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne regarding an economic update. Carney emphasized the impracticality of rushing a budget with a newly appointed cabinet.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sunday that the federal government plans to present a budget in the autumn. This statement came shortly after Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne indicated that the new Liberal government would provide an economic update later in the year.
Carney, who made the announcement following Pope Leo XIV's inauguration at the Vatican, stressed that it was impractical to rush a budget within a limited timeframe of three weeks, especially with a newly appointed cabinet.
The government's decision to delay the budget presentation highlights their cautious approach towards fiscal management and strategic planning in response to current economic conditions and cabinet transitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mark Carney's Miraculous Political Comeback
India's FDI Liberalisation: A Catalyst for Economic Expansion
Navigating Tensions: Mark Carney Aims to Reset U.S.-Canada Relations
Supreme Court Enforces Liberal View on Disability Pension for Army
Remembering Justice David Souter: A Conservative Who Won Liberal Hearts