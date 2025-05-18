Canadian Government's Budget Plans Unveiled

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sunday that the federal government plans to present a budget in the autumn. This statement came shortly after Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne indicated that the new Liberal government would provide an economic update later in the year.

Carney, who made the announcement following Pope Leo XIV's inauguration at the Vatican, stressed that it was impractical to rush a budget within a limited timeframe of three weeks, especially with a newly appointed cabinet.

The government's decision to delay the budget presentation highlights their cautious approach towards fiscal management and strategic planning in response to current economic conditions and cabinet transitions.

