Saudi Arabia's Secret Store: A Step Towards Alcohol Liberalisation

Saudi Arabia is quietly testing the waters in alcohol liberalisation, opening access to its only alcohol store for selected foreign residents. Located in the Diplomatic Quarter of Riyadh, the store discreetly caters to non-Muslim diplomats and foreign residents with Premium Residency.

This move aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's broader strategy of economic and social liberalisation, aiming to boost tourism and international business. Despite this experiment, alcohol is still banned for the general Saudi populace.

The store, shrouded in secrecy, imposes stringent security measures. Customers undergo eligibility checks, and items like phones and cameras are prohibited inside. Prices are high, exempting diplomats from taxes but not Premium Residency holders. This step represents a cautious foray into a potentially transformative policy arena for the kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)