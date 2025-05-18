Portuguese Election Stalemate: Will Stability Prevail?

On Sunday, Portuguese voters went to the polls for the third parliamentary election in three years. The contentious vote is unlikely to produce a stable government, following Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's failure to secure parliamentary confidence nine months into his term.

Polling stations operated from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with nearly half of eligible voters casting their ballots. Despite economic successes, critical issues like housing, immigration, and ongoing political instability loom large, potentially delaying important projects.

As Montenegro's Democratic Alliance leads opinion polls, a clear parliamentary majority remains elusive, prompting discussions on post-electoral coalitions. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa emphasized the significance of the vote during these uncertain times, urging citizens to participate in shaping the country's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)