U.S. Tax Bill Sparks Tensions Amid Credit Downgrade

The U.S. Congress, controlled by Republicans, is pushing forward President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill while Moody's downgrade looms over the federal government. Economic aides remain unfazed by the downgrade, despite it signaling the nation's mounting debt issues as Republicans debate spending cuts.

Experts warn the bill will inflate the national debt by $3 trillion to $5 trillion. Meanwhile, conflicting viewpoints within the Republican Party affect legislative proceedings as they face criticism over potential Medicaid cuts and unresolved strategies to compensate for fiscal impacts.

Moody's downgrade underscores broader economic uncertainties linked to Trump's tariffs, which have agitated global markets. Despite this, the administration remains resolute on pursuing the budget balance. The looming U.S. debt ceiling adds urgency to congressional discussions.

