Haryana's Development Boost: New Projects Announced by CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced several development initiatives, including a grain market and tubewell connections for farmers in Mahendragarh. A cow sanctuary and new medical facilities are also planned. Emphasizing Haryana's role in national progress, Saini expressed gratitude for the public's support of the BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahendragarh | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced ambitious development projects for the Mahendragarh Assembly constituency, including the establishment of a grain market that aims to boost local agricultural commerce.

Farmers who have prenegotiated tubewell connections can expect their installation within three months, provided they've fulfilled payment requirements. Additionally, Saini highlighted plans for a new cow sanctuary contingent on available land, alongside a significant healthcare development funded to the tune of Rs 1.51 crore for a dispensary and hospital in select villages.

Addressing a public gathering, Saini emphasized Haryana's pivotal role in India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the sustained electoral support for the BJP, while other ministers celebrated Haryana's rich military heritage and recent national defense successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

