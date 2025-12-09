Political Showdown: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi on Election Reforms

In a heated debate on election reforms, the ruling BJP has taken a direct aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of engaging in theatrics and spreading falsehoods instead of aiding in the constructive selection of election commissioners. This confrontation unfolded after Gandhi accused the BJP of coordinating with the Election Commission to undermine Indian democracy.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Gandhi expressed his concerns over the BJP's alleged involvement in vote theft, which he labeled as the 'biggest anti-national act'. He posed three pointed questions suggesting the BJP's undue influence over the Election Commission, questioning the removal of the Chief Justice from the selection panel for top electoral positions.

Responding sharply, the BJP challenged Gandhi's assertions, stating on their official social media platform that his claims are unfounded, questioning the historical selection process of election commissioners under Congress rule. The BJP defended its approach, asserting that election commissioners were directly appointed by the prime minister during Congress governance, prompting questions about the party's past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)