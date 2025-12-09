Left Menu

Political Showdown: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi on Election Reforms

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his accusations against the central government regarding the appointment of election commissioners. Gandhi, in a Lok Sabha discussion, accused the BJP of manipulating the Election Commission and committing vote theft, while the BJP refuted these claims as lies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:48 IST
Political Showdown: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi on Election Reforms
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate on election reforms, the ruling BJP has taken a direct aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of engaging in theatrics and spreading falsehoods instead of aiding in the constructive selection of election commissioners. This confrontation unfolded after Gandhi accused the BJP of coordinating with the Election Commission to undermine Indian democracy.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Gandhi expressed his concerns over the BJP's alleged involvement in vote theft, which he labeled as the 'biggest anti-national act'. He posed three pointed questions suggesting the BJP's undue influence over the Election Commission, questioning the removal of the Chief Justice from the selection panel for top electoral positions.

Responding sharply, the BJP challenged Gandhi's assertions, stating on their official social media platform that his claims are unfounded, questioning the historical selection process of election commissioners under Congress rule. The BJP defended its approach, asserting that election commissioners were directly appointed by the prime minister during Congress governance, prompting questions about the party's past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025