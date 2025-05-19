Portugal's Political Power Play: AD's Path to Governance

The centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) in Portugal is anticipated to secure the most votes in the recent parliamentary election. However, according to three exit polls, it may fall short of achieving a full majority, with estimates positioning the party between 29% and 35.1% of the vote.

AD's current standing reflects a similar outcome from March 2024, when the party won around 29%, leading to a minority government that eventually collapsed. To establish a majority, a party must achieve at least 42% of the vote, a challenging target in the current political landscape.

The Socialist Party trails closely with 19.4%-26%, followed by the far-right Chega, ranging from 19.5% to 25.5%. Meanwhile, the Liberal Initiative (IL), a potential coalition partner, is estimated to receive 4%-8%. Together, they might secure a majority in parliament if both reach the upper limits of the exit poll predictions.

