Warsaw Mayor Leads in Polish Presidential Race

In a significant development in Poland's political landscape, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski has emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the country's presidential election. An exit poll indicated Trzaskowski secured 30.8% of the ballots cast on Sunday.

Running under the banner of the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), Trzaskowski's lead represents a potential confirmation of the government's pro-European policies. The result, if confirmed, could strategically enhance KO's position on the political chessboard.

His main competitor, Karol Nawrocki, representing the nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), captured 29.1% of the votes. This sets the stage for a head-to-head contest between Trzaskowski and Nawrocki in the second round.

