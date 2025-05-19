Warsaw Mayor Leads in Polish Presidential Race
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski leads the first round of Poland's presidential election, securing 30.8% of the vote according to exit polls. He is poised to face Karol Nawrocki of the Law and Justice party, who garnered 29.1% of the vote, in the upcoming electoral round.
- Country:
- Poland
In a significant development in Poland's political landscape, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski has emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the country's presidential election. An exit poll indicated Trzaskowski secured 30.8% of the ballots cast on Sunday.
Running under the banner of the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), Trzaskowski's lead represents a potential confirmation of the government's pro-European policies. The result, if confirmed, could strategically enhance KO's position on the political chessboard.
His main competitor, Karol Nawrocki, representing the nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), captured 29.1% of the votes. This sets the stage for a head-to-head contest between Trzaskowski and Nawrocki in the second round.
(With inputs from agencies.)