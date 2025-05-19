Left Menu

Pro-EU Candidate Takes Lead in Romania's Key Presidential Runoff

Nicusor Dan, the pro-European Union candidate, is leading in Romania's tense presidential runoff against hard-right nationalist George Simion. This crucial election could shape the country's geopolitical future. With 6.8 million votes counted, Dan holds 52.4% while Simion lags with 47.6%.

  • Romania

Nicusor Dan, the current Bucharest Mayor and pro-European Union candidate, has emerged as the frontrunner in Romania's closely contested presidential runoff. This election pits him against George Simion, leader of the hard-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, amid a politically volatile backdrop.

The official count, drawn from 6.8 million votes, shows Dan securing 52.4% in contrast to Simion's 47.6%, indicating a decisive lead. The stakes of this election are notably high, given its potential impact on the geopolitical alignment of this NATO-member nation.

The electoral contest follows a period of significant political upheaval, with the recent cancellation of previous elections causing Romania's most severe political crisis in decades. The outcome could forecast Romania's future direction within both the European Union and broader geopolitical spheres.

