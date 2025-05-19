Biden's Battle: A New Cancer Diagnosis and Its Political Reverberations

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones, according to a statement from his office released on Sunday. The diagnosis came following Biden experiencing urinary symptoms last week. At 82, Biden and his family are now evaluating treatment options with medical professionals.

The cancer is reportedly hormone-sensitive, offering some potential for effective management. The White House has not provided a comment on the situation. Since Biden's presidency began in 2021, and especially after his halting debate performance against Donald Trump in 2023, questions about his age and health have been persistent.

Many Democrats, including Senator Chris Murphy, have expressed regret over his nomination given voter concerns. Biden, who lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, had initiated a revival of the Cancer Moonshot program in 2022, aiming to significantly reduce cancer mortality rates in the coming decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)