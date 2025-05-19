Left Menu

Biden's Battle: A New Cancer Diagnosis and Its Political Reverberations

Former U.S. President Joe Biden, diagnosed with a severe prostate cancer, faces new personal and political challenges. Announced after he experienced urinary issues, his age and health have long been scrutinized, particularly as his presidency and subsequent reelection bid were fraught with criticism over his fitness for office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 02:41 IST
Biden's Battle: A New Cancer Diagnosis and Its Political Reverberations
Joe Biden

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones, according to a statement from his office released on Sunday. The diagnosis came following Biden experiencing urinary symptoms last week. At 82, Biden and his family are now evaluating treatment options with medical professionals.

The cancer is reportedly hormone-sensitive, offering some potential for effective management. The White House has not provided a comment on the situation. Since Biden's presidency began in 2021, and especially after his halting debate performance against Donald Trump in 2023, questions about his age and health have been persistent.

Many Democrats, including Senator Chris Murphy, have expressed regret over his nomination given voter concerns. Biden, who lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, had initiated a revival of the Cancer Moonshot program in 2022, aiming to significantly reduce cancer mortality rates in the coming decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025