Global Leaders Urge Unconditional Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday engaged in discussions with leaders from the U.S., Italy, France, and Germany regarding Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

On the cusp of a scheduled call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders emphasized the necessity of an unconditional ceasefire. They also deliberated on imposing sanctions should Russia not take ceasefire and peace talk proposals seriously, as noted by the spokesperson.

The dialogue was a continuation of diplomatic efforts that began on May 10 with a visit to Kyiv, where significant European nations advocated for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted on X after the discussions that President Putin must demonstrate a desire for peace by accepting the proposed ceasefire agreement from President Trump, supported by Ukraine and Europe.

