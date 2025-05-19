Left Menu

Global Leaders Urge Unconditional Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict

British PM Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war with Ukraine with leaders from the U.S., Italy, France, and Germany. The call focused on urging an unconditional ceasefire and considering sanctions if Russia fails to engage in peace talks. The leaders stressed the urgency of the situation amid ongoing diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 04:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday engaged in discussions with leaders from the U.S., Italy, France, and Germany regarding Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

On the cusp of a scheduled call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders emphasized the necessity of an unconditional ceasefire. They also deliberated on imposing sanctions should Russia not take ceasefire and peace talk proposals seriously, as noted by the spokesperson.

The dialogue was a continuation of diplomatic efforts that began on May 10 with a visit to Kyiv, where significant European nations advocated for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted on X after the discussions that President Putin must demonstrate a desire for peace by accepting the proposed ceasefire agreement from President Trump, supported by Ukraine and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

