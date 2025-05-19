TMC Opts Out: India's Global Mission Against Terrorism Kicks Off

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided against participating in a major outreach initiative by the Indian government, designed to send multi-party delegations to over 30 countries. The move aims to counter global misinformation and promote India's staunch stance against terrorism.

Reports had earlier indicated that Yusuf Pathan, a TMC MP from Baharampur, might join the multi-party mission. However, party sources confirmed no MPs from TMC would partake. The initiative seeks to campaign against terrorism, particularly targeting Pakistan's cross-border tactics.

To combat global misinformation and reinforce its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, the Indian government has dispatched delegations of Indian MPs under the mission theme 'One Mission, One Message, One Bharat'. The outreach is part of a broader response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror bases.

Spanning continents, the seven delegations will engage diplomatic efforts in countries such as Saudi Arabia, France, the USA, and South Africa, among others, aiming to strengthen international consensus and showcase India's proactive defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)