Left Menu

CJI Gavai Advocates for Judicial Awareness Amidst Controversy Over Event Boycott

Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasized the judiciary's role in addressing societal issues and the necessity for judges to go beyond traditional legal perspectives. Congress leader Udit Raj criticized senior officials for boycotting Gavai's felicitation, viewing it as an affront to a Dalit leader in a high post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:02 IST
CJI Gavai Advocates for Judicial Awareness Amidst Controversy Over Event Boycott
Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, during a special event organized by the Bar Council of India, highlighted the crucial role judges play in understanding societal complexities beyond black-and-white legal interpretation. The gathering was to honor Justice Gavai's appointment as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

However, controversy arose when Congress leader Udit Raj criticized the absence of senior state officials at the event, interpreting it as an insult to CJI Gavai, particularly as a Dalit in high office. He condemned the absence as a breach of protocol and a disregard for Dalit representation in top constitutional roles.

Speaking to ANI, Udit Raj demanded that action be taken against the Chief Secretary and DGP for their failure to attend, calling for their removal. Justice Gavai, however, remained focused on his judicial vision, recalling his initial hesitance in joining the judiciary but affirming his commitment to Dr. B R Ambedkar's ideals of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025