CJI Gavai Advocates for Judicial Awareness Amidst Controversy Over Event Boycott

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, during a special event organized by the Bar Council of India, highlighted the crucial role judges play in understanding societal complexities beyond black-and-white legal interpretation. The gathering was to honor Justice Gavai's appointment as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

However, controversy arose when Congress leader Udit Raj criticized the absence of senior state officials at the event, interpreting it as an insult to CJI Gavai, particularly as a Dalit in high office. He condemned the absence as a breach of protocol and a disregard for Dalit representation in top constitutional roles.

Speaking to ANI, Udit Raj demanded that action be taken against the Chief Secretary and DGP for their failure to attend, calling for their removal. Justice Gavai, however, remained focused on his judicial vision, recalling his initial hesitance in joining the judiciary but affirming his commitment to Dr. B R Ambedkar's ideals of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)