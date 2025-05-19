Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP's Approach to Cross-Border Terrorism Delegation

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP for avoiding accountability regarding an all-party delegation on cross-border terrorism. They highlighted flaws in the delegation's composition and urged direct action to classify Pakistan as a terrorist state, emphasizing the need for a clear and unified stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:22 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dixit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit expressed disapproval over the BJP's handling of an all-party delegation tasked with addressing cross-border terrorism. Dixit highlighted the ruling party's evasion of accountability and urged immediate actions such as pressuring Pakistan and declaring it a terrorist state.

Simultaneously, Congress General Secretary for Communications, Jairam Ramesh, accused the BJP of engaging in "cheap politics" by excluding most Opposition-recommended names from the delegation. Ramesh noted this undermined essential trust and parliamentary conventions, following the submission of four names, only one of which was adopted, on May 16.

The delegation, encompassing MPs like Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad among others, aims to communicate India's strong anti-terror stance globally. Divided into groups, each led by appointed leaders, the members seek to project national unity and a robust message against terrorism's various forms on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

