India Assembles All-Party Delegation to Expose Pakistan's Terrorism Links

In a bold move to address Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Monday launched a scathing critique, labeling Pakistan a 'safe haven' for extremists. He emphasized that India's all-party delegation plans to communicate this truth to the global community.

Sao accused Pakistan of proliferating terrorism not only in India but worldwide. 'The Pahalagam attack and the attendance of key military officials at the funeral of terrorists killed in India's Operation Sindoor highlight Pakistan's status as a terrorist sanctuary,' Sao asserted to ANI. He mentioned that the all-party delegation will visit various countries to expose Pakistan's reality.

Renowned defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava echoed these sentiments, labeling Pakistan the 'epicentre of terrorism.' He dismissed Pakistan's efforts to send delegations abroad, arguing they won't sway international opinion. 'By mirroring India's actions, Pakistan won't gain credibility,' Srivastava told ANI, noting Pakistan's history of harboring terrorists like Osama bin Laden undermines its credibility.

India countered Pakistan's post-Operation Sindoor disinformation with plans for all-party delegations visiting partner countries, Srivastava noted. Leaders from Congress, BJP, and other political parties will spearhead the delegations to promote India's unified anti-terrorism stance, emphasizing zero tolerance.

The delegations will represent India's national consensus on terrorism, communicating a robust anti-terrorism message internationally. Comprising Members of Parliament, prominent political figures, and esteemed diplomats, the mission is set to initiate on May 23, lasting ten days. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)