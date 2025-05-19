Left Menu

Tense Runoff Looms in Poland's Presidential Election

The first round of Poland's presidential election signals challenges for Prime Minister Donald Tusk's liberal government. With liberal Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative Karol Nawrocki leading, the outcome may impact Poland's international relations and domestic reforms. The runoff will be crucial, amidst strong far-right support that could influence results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:48 IST
Tense Runoff Looms in Poland's Presidential Election
  • Poland

Poland's presidential election has advanced to a runoff after a tight first round, highlighting challenges for Prime Minister Donald Tusk's liberal government. Sunday's vote placed liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative Karol Nawrocki in the lead among 13 contenders.

The election's outcome could significantly impact Poland's foreign relations and internal reform efforts, particularly in reversing changes deemed undemocratic by the European Union. Trzaskowski and Nawrocki are focusing on rallying support ahead of the June 1 runoff.

With far-right candidates capturing significant support, the direction of votes from the first round's eliminated candidates remains uncertain, potentially swinging the final result.

