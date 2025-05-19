Tense Runoff Looms in Poland's Presidential Election

Poland's presidential election has advanced to a runoff after a tight first round, highlighting challenges for Prime Minister Donald Tusk's liberal government. Sunday's vote placed liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative Karol Nawrocki in the lead among 13 contenders.

The election's outcome could significantly impact Poland's foreign relations and internal reform efforts, particularly in reversing changes deemed undemocratic by the European Union. Trzaskowski and Nawrocki are focusing on rallying support ahead of the June 1 runoff.

With far-right candidates capturing significant support, the direction of votes from the first round's eliminated candidates remains uncertain, potentially swinging the final result.

