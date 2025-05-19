Left Menu

Delhi BJP Leaders Lead 'Tiranga Yatra' in Honor of Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor

Delhi BJP leaders, led by MP Praveen Khandelwal, organized a Tiranga Yatra to express gratitude to the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The event witnessed participation from many women workers, honoring the valor of the forces in striking terror camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:05 IST
Delhi BJP Leaders Lead 'Tiranga Yatra' in Honor of Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP's leadership, alongside members led by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, orchestrated a Tiranga Yatra on Monday. This procession was a gesture of appreciation and tribute to the armed forces for their execution of Operation Sindoor, which served as India's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

An impressive turnout of women workers represented the party, joining the procession from Britannia Chowk and vocally supporting with slogans whilst wielding the Indian tricolour. This display of solidarity was as vibrant as it was symbolic, reflecting the united front in support of the nation's security forces.

MP Khandelwal remarked, 'This procession is an homage to our armed forces, whose bravery imparted a significant lesson to Pakistan.' Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan itself, following the grievous terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, primarily tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025