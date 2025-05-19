Delhi BJP Leaders Lead 'Tiranga Yatra' in Honor of Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor

Delhi BJP's leadership, alongside members led by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, orchestrated a Tiranga Yatra on Monday. This procession was a gesture of appreciation and tribute to the armed forces for their execution of Operation Sindoor, which served as India's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

An impressive turnout of women workers represented the party, joining the procession from Britannia Chowk and vocally supporting with slogans whilst wielding the Indian tricolour. This display of solidarity was as vibrant as it was symbolic, reflecting the united front in support of the nation's security forces.

MP Khandelwal remarked, 'This procession is an homage to our armed forces, whose bravery imparted a significant lesson to Pakistan.' Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan itself, following the grievous terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, primarily tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)