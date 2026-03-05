Left Menu

Lunar Hummus: Chickpeas Grown on Moon Soil Simulant

Scientists have successfully cultivated chickpeas in simulated lunar soil, marking a significant step towards sustainable food production for future moon missions. This experiment, conducted at Texas A&M University, utilizes nutrient-rich vermicompost and symbiotic fungi to enhance plant growth in challenging extraterrestrial conditions.

In a groundbreaking experiment, scientists have managed to grow chickpeas in soil that mimics the surface of the moon, potentially revolutionizing food production for future space missions. Conducted at Texas A&M University, the research signifies a leap towards establishing long-term human habitats on the lunar surface.

The experiment involved planting a chickpea variety known as "Myles" in soil mixtures predominantly made of simulated lunar regolith. Supplemented with vermicompost and coated with beneficial fungi, the plants thrived, demonstrating the potential for extraterrestrial agriculture despite the inhospitability of moon soil.

While these chickpeas are yet to be consumed, pending metal accumulation tests, their successful growth is a promising development for sustaining astronauts on long-term moon missions. The findings, published in Scientific Reports, highlight the importance of local food sources for future lunar bases and the ongoing need for innovative agricultural solutions in space travel.

