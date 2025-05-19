Netanyahu Under Pressure: Israel Resumes Minimal Aid to Gaza Amid Global Concerns
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the resumption of minimal aid to Gaza, following international pressure due to the dire humanitarian situation. The decision comes amid ongoing Israeli offensives and evacuation orders in the region, as negotiations for a ceasefire with Hamas continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:18 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to resume sending minimal aid to Gaza, following intense pressure from international allies concerned about the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by a blockade.
The blockade had initially been introduced to fortify pressure on the militant Hamas group. However, Netanyahu acknowledged the concerns from Israel's global allies who cannot endorse the sight of mass hunger.
Amid military offensives and difficult ceasefire negotiations, Israeli forces also issued evacuation orders in Gaza, marking certain areas as perilous combat zones, intensifying the situation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
