Netanyahu Under Pressure: Israel Resumes Minimal Aid to Gaza Amid Global Concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to resume sending minimal aid to Gaza, following intense pressure from international allies concerned about the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by a blockade.

The blockade had initially been introduced to fortify pressure on the militant Hamas group. However, Netanyahu acknowledged the concerns from Israel's global allies who cannot endorse the sight of mass hunger.

Amid military offensives and difficult ceasefire negotiations, Israeli forces also issued evacuation orders in Gaza, marking certain areas as perilous combat zones, intensifying the situation in the region.

