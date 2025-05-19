UK Strikes New EU Agreements to Boost Cooperation

On Monday, the UK government announced new agreements with the European Union, focusing on enhancing defense cooperation and streamlining food trade and border protocols.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that these new arrangements aim to reduce bureaucratic obstacles, invigorate the British economy, and reset relations with the EU following the UK's departure from the bloc in 2020.

The agreements include establishing a UK-EU defense and security partnership, granting the UK access to a significant EU defense loan program. Additionally, the deals remove certain checks on animal and plant products to facilitate easier food trade and extend an agreement permitting EU fishing vessels in UK waters for another 12 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)