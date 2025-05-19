Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi Over Diplomatic Delegation Selections

The Congress criticized the Indian government's selection of leaders for all-party diplomatic delegations, accusing it of 'cheap politics.' Despite submitting four names, the Congress saw only one included, with critics pointing out the BJP's polarisation tactics. Congress urges open dialogue and national unity against terrorism.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:22 IST
In a heated exchange, Congress has lambasted the Indian government over its selective inclusion of opposition members in diplomatic delegations, denouncing it as 'cheap politics.' Union minister Kiren Rijiju's claim of not seeking names from the Congress was labeled an 'absolute lie' by the opposition party.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exploiting the Congress's reputation abroad despite past public criticism. He emphasized the need for unity and national confidence amidst BJP's nationalist narratives, which he described as divisive and filled with 'poison.'

The Congress had proposed four names, but only one made it to the delegations. With increasing pressure for an inclusive and bipartisan approach, Ramesh demanded an all-party meeting to reiterate national resolutions and reshape India's diplomatic narrative.

