The Government of India has initiated a robust diplomatic campaign following the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting its unwavering position against cross-border terrorism, particularly those acts sponsored by states like Pakistan.

In a move symbolizing national unity, a high-level bipartisan delegation has been established, including Members of Parliament from various parties. Among them is Shri Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Rajya Sabha, who is set to join missions to Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia. Dr. Mittal's leadership at Lovely Professional University, where he severed educational ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, illustrates a commitment to national interests. 'I am honored to represent India on this critical mission,' said Mittal.

The delegation will emphasize India's dedication to combating terrorism and preserving its sovereign rights while promoting peace and security on a global stage.

