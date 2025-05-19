Left Menu

Pavel Durov's Bold Stand Against Election Interference

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, accused France's intelligence head of requesting a ban on Romanian conservative voices. This accusation came during a contentious electoral period in Romania, and both French intelligence and Romanian political figures have reacted strongly, denying such interference claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:15 IST
Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram messaging app, has made startling allegations against the head of France's foreign intelligence agency, accusing him of attempting to silence conservative Romanian voices ahead of national elections. Durov claims he was approached at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris by Nicolas Lerner of the DGSE, a request he firmly rejected.

The accusations come amidst political upheaval in Romania, where the centrist Nicusor Dan emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating George Simion, a nationalist with policies echoing Donald Trump's right-wing politics. This result was seen as a reprieve for EU leaders worried about the rising influence of far-right parties.

The DGSE has denied any attempts to influence the electoral process, highlighting past communications with Durov to ensure compliance with global security concerns. The incident has sparked debates over the role of social media platforms in political processes, with notable public figures like Elon Musk weighing in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

