India-Pakistan Conflict Manages Conventional Standstill

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed a parliamentary committee on Monday, asserting that the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan remains within conventional warfare parameters. According to sources, he denied any nuclear threats from the neighboring country.

Misri reaffirmed the government's stance that stopping military actions was a bilateral decision. This came as a rebuttal to opposition members who referenced U.S. President Donald Trump's claims about his administration's mediatory role. Additionally, members inquired about Pakistan's deployment of Chinese platforms during the conflict.

Responding to these queries, Misri remarked that India's strategic counteractions effectively targeted Pakistani air bases. The meeting, organized by Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs and led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, included several prominent lawmakers. This meeting follows the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, aimed at countering the Pahalgam attack, culminating in a mutual ceasefire agreement on May 10.

