Global Market Jitters: Asia's Stock Selloff Amid Middle East Conflict

European shares halted their decline as attention shifted to Asia, witnessing a historic crash in Seoul driven by fears of oil price spikes due to the Middle East conflict. Reports of potential diplomatic discussions offered temporary relief. Meanwhile, global markets face uncertainty over prolonged energy costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:36 IST
On Wednesday, European stocks took a momentary pause from their slide, as the spotlight moved to Asia, where Seoul experienced an unprecedented market crash. Investor fears centered on potential oil price surges fueled by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The European STOXX 600 index, which had previously suffered a significant drop, saw some relief following reports of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence reportedly reaching out to the C.I.A. for discussions to end ongoing conflicts.

Throughout volatile global markets, South Korean chipmakers faced a dramatic selloff, and bond markets adjusted to anticipated impacts on interest rates. Amidst this, President Trump's comments about U.S. Navy support in the Strait of Hormuz provided mixed signals for oil prices.

