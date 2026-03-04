Global Market Jitters: Asia's Stock Selloff Amid Middle East Conflict

On Wednesday, European stocks took a momentary pause from their slide, as the spotlight moved to Asia, where Seoul experienced an unprecedented market crash. Investor fears centered on potential oil price surges fueled by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The European STOXX 600 index, which had previously suffered a significant drop, saw some relief following reports of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence reportedly reaching out to the C.I.A. for discussions to end ongoing conflicts.

Throughout volatile global markets, South Korean chipmakers faced a dramatic selloff, and bond markets adjusted to anticipated impacts on interest rates. Amidst this, President Trump's comments about U.S. Navy support in the Strait of Hormuz provided mixed signals for oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)