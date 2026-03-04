Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: Israel's Evacuation Orders Amidst Hezbollah Conflict

Israel issued evacuation orders for southern Lebanon on Wednesday, urging residents to relocate north of the Litani River. This decision marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict with the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

The tensions flared after Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel following the alleged killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the U.S. and Israel. In response, Israel has intensified its military operations, resulting in significant casualties in Lebanon, while Hezbollah continues to retaliate with precision missiles.

Amidst increasing hostilities, Israeli troops have made strategic deployments inside Lebanese territories. As Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah positions, many Lebanese citizens flee, seeking safety amidst the violent turmoil engulfing the region.

