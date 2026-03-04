Maharashtra Boosts Offline Convenience for E-Crop Registration

The Maharashtra government has announced a new offline photo upload feature for the e-crop sowing registration process. This update aims to overcome connectivity and server issues that farmers face, as explained during a legislative assembly session on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule addressed concerns raised by MLA Anil Patil, revealing that the new system enables farmers to take photographs of their crops even without internet access. Once they regain network connectivity, the images will be automatically uploaded to the system.

Bawankule also highlighted that while the e-crop sowing registration system has been implemented since 2021, rural farmers still struggle with network and server challenges. The DCS (Digital Crop Survey) system aims to mitigate these issues by supporting offline photo capturing, with a target of 80% farmer-completed registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)