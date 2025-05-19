Left Menu

Debate Over All-Party Delegations: Congress Critiques Modi Government

Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan criticized the handling of all-party diplomatic delegations post-Operation Sindoor. He urged for a unanimous parliamentary resolution reclaiming Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and highlighted the importance of unity in India's fight against terrorism, while criticizing the government's approach to delegate selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan expressed displeasure with the government's approach to organizing all-party diplomatic delegations following Operation Sindoor. Describing the controversy as unfortunate, he emphasized the need for better handling during discussions with the media on Monday.

The Modi administration plans to send seven delegations to significant partner countries, including United Nations Security Council members. These missions aim to reinforce India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism after the Pahalgam massacre. However, Chavan remarked that the handling of India's diplomatic outreach requires improvement.

Addressing the selection process, Chavan noted misunderstandings around appointments fueled controversy. He highlighted that the government should consider input from all parties, criticizing the exclusion of Congress-suggested delegates and urging for a unified parliamentary resolution concerning Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

