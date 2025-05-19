Debate Over All-Party Delegations: Congress Critiques Modi Government

Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan expressed displeasure with the government's approach to organizing all-party diplomatic delegations following Operation Sindoor. Describing the controversy as unfortunate, he emphasized the need for better handling during discussions with the media on Monday.

The Modi administration plans to send seven delegations to significant partner countries, including United Nations Security Council members. These missions aim to reinforce India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism after the Pahalgam massacre. However, Chavan remarked that the handling of India's diplomatic outreach requires improvement.

Addressing the selection process, Chavan noted misunderstandings around appointments fueled controversy. He highlighted that the government should consider input from all parties, criticizing the exclusion of Congress-suggested delegates and urging for a unified parliamentary resolution concerning Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)