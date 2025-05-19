Left Menu

Spanish Prime Minister Urges Cultural Boycott of Israel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez advocates for Israel's exclusion from international cultural events like Eurovision due to its military actions in Gaza. He cites the precedent of Russia's exclusion following its Ukraine invasion. Sanchez calls for artists to oppose silent cultural sectors that ignore issues like democracy and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:09 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for Israel's exclusion from major international cultural events, such as the Eurovision Song Contest, due to its ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Sanchez, speaking at a conference in Madrid, compared the situation to Russia's previous exclusion following its invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing a need for consistency in international standards.

Sanchez, a staunch critic of Israeli policies in Palestinian territories, urged artists and cultural figures to advocate for values like democracy and peace. He criticized sectors that remain neutral on such critical issues. The comments come amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of intentions to take control of Gaza, further intensifying the conflict.

The call for a cultural boycott was also echoed by pro-Palestinian groups, who have pressed the European Broadcasting Union to act against Israel in response to recent hostilities. Despite international pressure, Israel continues its offensive in Gaza, aimed at dismantling Hamas' military capabilities. The situation remains contentious, with significant international implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

